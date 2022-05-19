Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Very Confident I Will Be There' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Hopeful Of Making Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Fabinho is hoping he will be fit and available to take his place in the Liverpool team that lines up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The midfielder has not played since injuring his hamstring in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last week but manager Jurgen Klopp has explained the issue is not serious and he is progressing well.

Fabinho

Speaking to AS (via Sport Witness), the 28 year old admitted there is a lot of fatigue in the Liverpool squad but they will continue to pursue their quest of an unprecedented quadruple.

“I think I can speak a little generally: We are very tired. It’s true because we’ve been playing on weekends and during the week for a month now, always game after game and important games; which makes you physically and mentally tired as well, but this team worked very hard to get here, to this point in the season with a chance of winning all four trophies.

“There are few games left, there is a final sprint and the coach will have a bit of a headache to form a team because 120 minutes at this point in the season (for the FA Cup final) is not easy. I hope that those who play are well, prepared, because it will be very hard.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabinho appeared to be confident when asked about his chances of playing in the final in Paris on the 28th May.

“Yes, I’ll be there… to play. We are working and recovering to be ready for that final. I am very calm and very confident that I will be there, so we have to keep working and resting to be at the best physical level for May 28th.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Report: Former Liverpool boss on the toughest side he has faced in the Premier League

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Cesc Fabregas
News

Report: Ex-Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder expects AS Monaco teammate to join Liverpool

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Dirk Kuyt
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool frontman believes the title race is far from over

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago
LeBron James
Quotes

'Get LeBron James To Chip In' - Pundit On Liverpool's Attempts To Keep Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'You Can't Rule Out Him Featuring This Weekend' - Medical Expert On When Fabinho Could Return For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Quotes

'You Can't Overestimate What Jurgen Klopp Is Doing For Liverpool' - Matthias Sammer Praises Reds Boss

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Only A Matter Of Time' - Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Contract Extension At Liverpool Is Not Far Away

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Martin Skrtel
News

Former Liverpool Defender Martin Skrtel Forced Into Retirement Through Health Concerns

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago