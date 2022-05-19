'Very Confident I Will Be There' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Hopeful Of Making Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Fabinho is hoping he will be fit and available to take his place in the Liverpool team that lines up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The midfielder has not played since injuring his hamstring in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last week but manager Jurgen Klopp has explained the issue is not serious and he is progressing well.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to AS (via Sport Witness), the 28 year old admitted there is a lot of fatigue in the Liverpool squad but they will continue to pursue their quest of an unprecedented quadruple.

“I think I can speak a little generally: We are very tired. It’s true because we’ve been playing on weekends and during the week for a month now, always game after game and important games; which makes you physically and mentally tired as well, but this team worked very hard to get here, to this point in the season with a chance of winning all four trophies.

“There are few games left, there is a final sprint and the coach will have a bit of a headache to form a team because 120 minutes at this point in the season (for the FA Cup final) is not easy. I hope that those who play are well, prepared, because it will be very hard.”

Fabinho appeared to be confident when asked about his chances of playing in the final in Paris on the 28th May.

“Yes, I’ll be there… to play. We are working and recovering to be ready for that final. I am very calm and very confident that I will be there, so we have to keep working and resting to be at the best physical level for May 28th.”

