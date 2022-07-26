‘Very, Very Much. In Pretty Much All Departments’ - Jurgen Klopp on How Pleased He Is With Liverpool Pre-season

Liverpool has been based in a week-long pre-season camp in Austria since July 22, manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed all on how pleased he is with the progress of the camp so far.

After an intense start to pre-season during the club's Asia tour which involved several public appearances, Jurgen described the time spent in Austria as 'his time' with the players.

This will be the second consecutive year that the German has chosen to base the pre-season camp out of Austria, focusing on the finer margins with tactics and a lot of team bonding, with the purpose of bringing the squad bond closer than ever.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website, when asked how pleased he was with the progress so far in pre-season the manager said "Very, very much. In pretty much all departments, on and off the pitch.

"It was exactly what we wanted after the intense period in Asia, which was good as well, but different obviously.

"Then the few days at the AXA we used quite well, coming here [we] did exactly what we wanted to do and so far, so good – cannot complain about anything."

