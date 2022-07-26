Skip to main content

‘Very, Very Much. In Pretty Much All Departments’ - Jurgen Klopp on How Pleased He Is With Liverpool Pre-season

Liverpool has been based in a week-long pre-season camp in Austria since July 22, manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed all on how pleased he is with the progress of the camp so far.

After an intense start to pre-season during the club's Asia tour which involved several public appearances, Jurgen described the time spent in Austria as 'his time' with the players.

This will be the second consecutive year that the German has chosen to base the pre-season camp out of Austria, focusing on the finer margins with tactics and a lot of team bonding, with the purpose of bringing the squad bond closer than ever.

Jurgen Klopp
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking exclusively to the official club website, when asked how pleased he was with the progress so far in pre-season the manager said "Very, very much. In pretty much all departments, on and off the pitch.

"It was exactly what we wanted after the intense period in Asia, which was good as well, but different obviously. 

"Then the few days at the AXA we used quite well, coming here [we] did exactly what we wanted to do and so far, so good – cannot complain about anything."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Quotes

‘You Can’t Hire a Striking Coach.’ - Pundit on Harvey Elliot Hiring a Striker Coach

By Matty Orme19 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The New Boys Coming In Were Welcomed So Warmly' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Really Special' Team Spirit At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
imago1012385995h
Quotes

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Diogo Jota Injury Status

By Alex Caddick45 minutes ago
Luke Chambers
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

‘They Have a Duty of Care. They Need to Work With Players to Teach Them How to Manage Themselves on and off the Pitch’ - Medical Expert on New Premier League Deal

By Matty Orme57 minutes ago
John W Henry
Quotes

‘I Think It’s a Positive. Liverpool’s Brand Exposure Will Grow if They Are Associated With a Big NBA Franchise’ - Finance Expert’s View on Fsg Buying a Basketball Team

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Andres Iniesta
Quotes

'Has Ingredients Of Andres Iniesta' Liverpool's Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Full Of Praise For Harvey Elliot

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
imago1013140223h
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago