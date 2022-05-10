Skip to main content
'Very, Very Strange Behaviour' - Tottenham Insider Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

After Liverpool drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend, a Spurs insider has criticised Jurgen Klopp for his behaviour on the night.

Jurgen Klopp

A frustrating match for Klopp and his team saw them stifled by a resolute Tottenham but managed to emerge with a point after Luis Diaz's deflected effort cancelled out Heung-Min Son's opener.

Speaking to Football Insider John Wenham explained his surprise at Klopp's pre-match ritual of watching the opposition warm up.

“The staring at our warm-up before the game was beyond strange.

“If Mourinho had done that could you imagine the abuse he would be getting from other teams?

“I find that very, very strange behaviour. We should have sent one of our staff members to stand in front of him to block his view, that would have been fantastic."

Wenham again admitted his surprise after Klopp appeared to criticise the tactics of Antonio Conte's team after the match.

“The comments after the game, where do you start? He didn’t have a problem with our tactics when we went to Man City and put Liverpool back in the title race.

“We played exactly the same way. Also, we have put five past Everton and Newcastle in recent weeks as well as four past Aston Villa."

To put Wenham's comments into perspective, Klopp did clarify his post-match thoughts in his press conference ahead of the match against Aston Villa on Tuesday where he acknowledged the respect he has for the job Conte is doing at Spurs.

The match at Villa Park is another big one in terms of the title race and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

