'Virg Is the Best Defender in the World’ - Ibrahima Konate on His Centre Back Partners

Liverpool and French International Ibrahima Konate sat down with the club in an exclusive interview reflecting on last season's successes.

Sitting down with the club in an exclusive interview reflecting on his debut season on Merseyside after his £36million transfer from RB Leipzig last summer the Frenchman spoke about Virgil Van Djik.

''For sure I improved a lot with him. I improved with him because I learn about him, I look how he plays.

“I take inspiration from him and a lot of players in the world, but with him I have the chance to play with him and to train with him. I think it’s just the start and I hope year after year I will learn, learn, learn again.''

Konate went on to say that he hopes one day he could surpass the ability of Virgil.

''I hope one day I will be like him or better one day. I hope!”

IMAGO / PA Images

Konate then spoke about the influence that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also had on him as he looked to continue to develop his game.

“I learn with also Matip and Joe because we play in the same position. Everybody knows Virg is the best defender in the world and I look a lot at how he plays, how he thinks, before the game he knows a lot of players.“

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |