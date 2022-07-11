Skip to main content

'Virgil Obviously - The Man' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Competition For Centre-Back Spots After Joe Gomez Contract News

After Joe Gomez signed a new contract at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about how strong the competition is at centre-back ahead of the new season.

The England international put pen to paper to end speculation that he could leave the club this summer as struggling for game time last season.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained how circumstances meant that Gomez ended up behind Matip and Konate in the fight to be Virgil van Dijk's partner.

"Last year we had three centre-halves coming back from a long-term injury. The things are all to explain, it’s not that difficult. 

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

"Virgil obviously – the man, we don’t have to discuss about that really – started on a pretty high level. Joel was the one who came in first and could train the longest, and we don’t have to discuss his quality. He was there. 

"Ibou, new and had a long-term injury as well, by the way, before that, and needed to find his feet a little bit in the squad. (He)delivered from the first moment but was still new and had to adapt to a couple of things. 

Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip

"Joey needed this little bit longer and that’s how it is sometimes. Then he needed a bit more rhythm and (had) a little injury again – nothing major but just a little bit, which is normal after a long time out. That brought him in the position for a while but I think we all know how often and how good he played, in the second part of the season especially. How I said, he’s a world-class defender, no shadow of a doubt."

It really is going to be an interesting battle to see who can make the spot alongside the Dutchman their own. In reality, however, injuries and the number of fixtures will mean all three will get opportunities.

