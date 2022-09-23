Skip to main content
Virgil van Dijk Admits He Had A Poor Start To The Season For Liverpool

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool and Netherlands defender acknowledges mistakes made at the start of the new campaign.
After a disappointing start to the new campaign for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has admitted he is aware that he could have done better.

The Reds have had a poor start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches and they were also well beaten in Napoli on matchday one in the Champions League.

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

As reported by The Athletic, the Dutchman was speaking whilst on international duty with the Netherlands and admitted he is well aware that he has not been at his best and sometimes being a leader for club and country can take it's toll mentally.

“I know I could have done better in the beginning of the season. I’m not naive about that. I know very well when I make mistakes.

“I also know that I am one of the important players at the club and of course also here at the national team. I feel that responsibility.

“Mentally it’s a challenge. You feel a lot of pressure on your head. A lot of people forget that too, it’s not easy to do that. We all try to show our best and if in my case, you are one of the mainstays at the club, then you get the criticism you deserve. You have to deal with that and that is not always easy. But I did that just fine.” 

The 31-year-old improved during the 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League and he will be hopeful of continuing that good form when the Premier League resumes and Liverpool face Brighton on Saturday, 1st October.

