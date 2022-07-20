Skip to main content

Virgil Van Dijk Names Liverpool Star He Is Very Impressed With

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has named new signing Darwin Nunez as someone he is very impressed with ahead of the new season.

Nunez joined Liverpool this summer from Benfica in a deal that could reach £85 million if all add-ons are met. 

Darwin Nunez

Despite not scoring a goal so far in pre-season, Nunez is thought of highly at Anfield with hopes high for his first Premier League campaign. 

The Uruguayan starred in the Reds Champions League clash with Benfica last season, with van Dijk saying; “We saw how good Darwin is when we played against Benfica last season. He’s a very talented striker — one for now and also one for the future. I just remember in the away leg, he tried to target Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) a bit more than me!” whilst speaking to The Athletic.

The Dutch defender also admitted how impressed he was with how the club acted when they signed Nunez to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane whilst speaking to The Athletic.

“I was sad that Sadio left us (for Bayern Munich), but we knew it was coming. He felt that it was time to move on and get a new challenge. We all respected that.

“The club reacted by getting Darwin in. Hopefully, he’s going to have a fantastic career for Liverpool.”

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

