Virgil van Dijk On 'Confrontational' Liverpool Meeting Post Defeat To Napoli

The Dutchman spoke recently about the meeting after the disappointing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.
Virgil van Dijk admitted that the Liverpool squad had a soul-searching meeting after they were humbled 4-1 by Serie A leaders Napoli in the Champions League.

The Reds were a shadow of their former selves as they were second best from start to finish in Naples a week ago.

Jurgen Klopp's team bounced back on Tuesday however as they overcame Ajax with a late winner from the impressive Joel Matip.

As quoted by De Gerlander (via Sport Witness), Liverpool's number four admitted that the team meeting after the defeat in Italy helped the team bounce back even though it was an uncomfortable one.

“Immediately after that game at Napoli, we knew things had to be different. That was something that should never have happened, but we are human too. The day after, we had an important meeting with each other.

“It was confrontational for everyone. I also felt affected after that match. How we defended there was painful to watch.

“Then it’s about going back to basics. For us that is pressure, passion, energy, pressure forward. I think we did that happily at times tonight. I think we showed a good response.”

LFCTR Verdict

The response against Ajax was a positive one from Klopp and his team but it cannot be a one-off and they must now build on that when they resume after the international break.

