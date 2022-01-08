‘That Can Have an Impact on Your Well-Being’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Criticism & Staying at the Top of His Game

In a recent interview, Virgil van Dijk has spoken about his own standards and how he deals with people's opinions on him.

Virgil van Dijk will go down as one of the greatest defenders of our generation.

Nearly winning the Ballon d'Or and being a massive cog in Liverpool's sucess over the past few years has earned him the title of the best defender in the world.

Despite this title, Virgil has spoken about how he stays at the top of his game and what he expects of himself as a footballer.

"I have set the bar high myself. When you're on the pitch, everyone thinks you're 100 per cent and I understand that. You've won all those awards and so that's become the standard," said Virgil.

“I do my very best at this club and try to play the best match I can play every week. There are certainly times when it could have been better. But I am human and everyone makes mistakes.

“I know that I do everything I can to stay at the top level, but we live in an age when everyone has an opinion, especially on social media. That can have an impact on your well-being. You can easily go under.

“Football is super important in my life, but there is still something above. That's my family. As long as there's nothing wrong with them, I can manage everything else well.”

