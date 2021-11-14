Skip to main content
Liverpool And Netherlands Defender Virgil Van Dijk Refuses To Talk About Everton and England's Jordan Pickford Appearance In Euro 2020 Final

Author:

Whilst on international break, Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk was asked about Jordan Pickford reaching the Euro final with England, in which he replied with no reply on the Everton keeper. 

Earlier on last season, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford clattered into Van Dijk which a unnecessary challenge which put the Dutch defender out for the rest of the season and European Championships.

Virgil van Dijk

The centre-back was not just a huge miss for his club but his country to in the international tournament. Pickford was never really punished and ended up having the opportunity to play in Euro 2020 final against Italy. The collasal defender was asked by Dutch newspaper AD about Pickford making the Euro final.

"I’m not going to make any statements about that, because then you don’t know how they will translate that in the media in England.

"But I really wanted to be with the boys at the European Championship.

"I am very proud to be captain of this team. Qatar, I’m really looking forward to that but we have to qualify first. There is a great opportunity, we are in good shape.

Read More

"But we need everyone. Also you as journalists. We need positive messages."

The Liverpool centre-back says despite Norway missing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, they will still be a tough team to play against. 

"Look, (Erling) Haaland will be missing from the Norwegians next week against us. The fact that he is not there is of course a major loss for that team.

"But Norway remains a team that fights for 90 minutes and goes through fire for each other. We must do this at least equivalent or even better.

"And we play at home. The stadium is sold out, people have to rage for ninety minutes with flags and all the trimmings.

"We all want to go to the World Cup, don’t we? You should put that in the newspaper."

