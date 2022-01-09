Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Hopes To Avoid Injury And Play In His First World Cup For Holland

Virgil Van Dijk reveals his hope to join Holland in this year's World Cup in Qatar, after missing the Euros last year through injury.

The Liverpool centre-back was injured in last season's Merseyside derby against Everton, following a shocking tackle from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. This caused Van Dijk not only to miss the rest of the season for his club but also the European Championships for his country.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

The Qatar World Cup is scheduled for this Winter, halfway through the Premier League season. The already busy fixture list will be congested even further with internationals biggest prize put in the middle, all because of money.

Dutch and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk speaks to Dutch outlet de telegraaf about his reasoning to staying at Liverpool last year to come back from injury and his hope to play in this year's World Cup.

"I also thought about being with Holland’s squad during the Euros, but even that didn’t feel right. Further rehabilitation and the focus on my return to Liverpool was more important.

“I had my eye on the European Championship for so long - the focus on that remained. I am someone who always wants to know everything. So I talked to surgeons, physios and players who had been through it before.

“At a certain point I found out that every rehabilitation is different and that you cannot determine yourself how quickly you return. One day, I sat around the table with the surgeon and my wife, Rike.

“At that moment, I decided my focus had to be about preparing for the new season with Liverpool. Any small setback would push me further away from the European Championships so it was best to make that decision.

"I want to be fit for my first World Cup and I'm really looking forward to that. But I can't hold back or be careful. I play football the way I'm supposed to play football."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook