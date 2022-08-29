Skip to main content

Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment

Virgil Van Dijk admits Liverpool need a lot of midfielders, as FSG and Jurgen Klopp seem unwilling to spend any more funds this transfer window.
John Henry made a rare guest appearance for Liverpool's 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth on Saturday, but it is unknown whether he was there for transfer business or a general visit. 

The Liverpool owner may have seen his side play incredibly, however, it came after a poor start in the first three matches, which were without a win. 

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

Along with the results, The Reds have unfortunately suffered several injuries, making it difficult to get any momentum going. Most of the fanbase saw this coming, which begs the question why the club failed to do so.

One person that can see what Liverpool need is Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch centre-back spoke after Saturday's match and he didn't hold back.

“If you look at the games we play, the amount of games we play, we need a lot of midfielders. Via Liverpool Echo, Van Dijk reiterated how important the midfield is and claimed 'we need a lot' of them. 

“Midfielders are the engine of our team. They win so many balls for us. We need a lot of midfielders. You see the games we play, we also rotate a lot in midfield, apart from Fab I think. We need everyone."

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Seemingly another indirect message to the owners after Jurgen Klopp's 'not in charge of the budget' comment last week. 

Will the pleas from both Liverpool's key player and manager be enough for the club to make a move for a midfielder this summer?

