Virgil van Dijk Talks About Liverpool's High Line And The Rule Change That's Needed

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been giving his opinion about his team's high defensive line and the communication needed for it to work.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been back to their miserly best in terms of conceding goals since the turn of the year and despite some criticism of the tactic, the high defensive line is working well.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman was speaking in the pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Benfica on Tuesday.

The 30 year old was keen to admit that communication is key to making the high line tactic work but says it's not something new as they have been doing it since he joined the club in 2018.

"A lot. It's been going on since I've been at the club. It's not been highlighted but I think if you look back at the last couple of seasons, we're always trying to play with a high line. 

"We don't speak personally a lot about it but on the pitch you definitely have to communicate, but I'm always trying to do that." 

Van Dijk was keen to explain that it is not an offside trap but sometimes results in the attacking player being caught offside. He also believes that the rule that allows play to continue even if the assistant referee is going to flag for offside needs to be scrapped.

"We don't play an offside but obviously if you can put the player offside, it's only an advantage. I think this season and last season, the way they started with the rule that we keep playing on and then the linesman puts the flag up, it looks a bit that we are conceding chances against us – even the other day when obviously Ali had to make the save, it looked like we are vulnerable when he's offside. 

"I think that rule, first and foremost, has to get out of the way, but the other thing is the high line." 

