Watch: Bizarre Pep Guardiola Interview Where He Claims Everyone 'Supports Liverpool' Over Manchester City In Premier League Title Race

After Manchester City beat Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, manager Pep Guardiola made some interesting comments in his post-match interview.

Guardiola's team were in scintillating form as they took the Magpies apart with goals from Raheem Sterling (x2), Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Phil Foden.

The victory leaves City three points clear of rivals Liverpool but with a superior goal difference of four.

After the match, however, the 51-year-old appeared to take aim at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool over their Premier League record of one title in 30 years although did acknowledge the Reds' success in Europe.

Guardiola also made the bizarre claim that everyone in the country including the media are supporting Liverpool.

Watch the interview with Guardiola here:

What quite prompted Guardiola's comments is unclear but he clearly was keen to get his point across despite a brilliant performance from his team.

