Skip to main content

Watch: Hilarious Exchange Between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield on Saturday at the King Power Stadium but over the past 24 hours, a video has emerged showing both managers (Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola) discussing an unexpected topic.

Despite going all out for the Premier League title on numerous occasions, the pair always speak highly of each other and can be seen chatting whenever their teams meet.

The two experienced coaches were videoed talking about golf in a video, which has been uploaded on several social media platforms.

Guardiola, 51, started the conversation by asking 'how was the summer?', before adding, 'do you play golf or not?'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola Mike Dean Jurgen Klopp

Klopp, 55, responded quickly with 'no, I don't play golf actually'. His full response is not entirely clear due to the audio. Unfortunately, the video ends straight after that, with the Spaniard seen smiling.

The Manchester City boss has been pictured before in the media playing the sport, so you would presume he has been at it practising over the summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Manchester CityLiverpool

Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘Welcome To The Premier League’ - Sergio Aguero On When Erling Haaland Came Across Virgil Van Dijk In Liverpool’s Community Shield Victory

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1011757426h
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
imago1012395822h
Articles

Official: Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Signs New Five Year Deal

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Liverpool To Step Up Talks With Diogo Jota Over Lucrative New Contract

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
imago1011814466h
Quotes

'We Are Not Ready' - Fulham Manager Marco Silva Concerned With Squad Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

By Alex Caddick15 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘Nobody Is Taking Andy Robertson’s Shirt.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Left-Back Options

By Matty Orme18 hours ago
Andy Robertson and Timo Werner challenge for the ball
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Target Set To Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings18 hours ago