Watch: Hilarious Exchange Between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield on Saturday at the King Power Stadium but over the past 24 hours, a video has emerged showing both managers (Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola) discussing an unexpected topic.

Despite going all out for the Premier League title on numerous occasions, the pair always speak highly of each other and can be seen chatting whenever their teams meet.

The two experienced coaches were videoed talking about golf in a video, which has been uploaded on several social media platforms.

Guardiola, 51, started the conversation by asking 'how was the summer?', before adding, 'do you play golf or not?'

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Klopp, 55, responded quickly with 'no, I don't play golf actually'. His full response is not entirely clear due to the audio. Unfortunately, the video ends straight after that, with the Spaniard seen smiling.

The Manchester City boss has been pictured before in the media playing the sport, so you would presume he has been at it practising over the summer.

