Watch: Jurgen Klopp Offers Liverpool Tactical Explanation In Defence Of Trent Alexander-Arnold
After Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 3-3 draw with Germany, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of his right-back.
The 23-year-old was left out by Southgate causing speculation that he could miss out on a place in the World Cup squad with Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker the preferred options for the England manager.
Liverpool's right-back has not been exempt from criticism during the early stages of the new season where at times he was left wanting defensively amid a disappointing start to the season for Klopp's team.
Read More
That is not to say however that he has not defended well at times and he continues to contribute at the other end of the pitch where his talent is unquestionable.
Speaking to the media ahead of his team's crucial Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, the German manager was balanced in explaining why some of the criticism of Alexander-Arnold does not make sense.
Watch what Klopp had to say here in two fascinating clips posted by PA media sports reporter Carl Markham.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Danish Wonderkid Sets His Sights on Replacing Mohammed Salah in Liverpool Attack
- Ange Postecoglou Tipped To Be Next Liverpool Manager After Jurgen Klopp
- Report: Ruben Neves Rejected Liverpool & Manchester United This Summer
- Report: Juventus Could Reduce Asking Price For On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Arthur Melo
- Report: Liverpool Planning 'Huge Bid' In January To Beat Real Madrid For Flamengo’s Joao Gomes
- Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |