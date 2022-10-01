Skip to main content

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Offers Liverpool Tactical Explanation In Defence Of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager explains why some of the criticism towards England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is unfair.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 3-3 draw with Germany, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of his right-back.

England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks to be struggling to make England's World Cup squad.

The 23-year-old was left out by Southgate causing speculation that he could miss out on a place in the World Cup squad with Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker the preferred options for the England manager.

Liverpool's right-back has not been exempt from criticism during the early stages of the new season where at times he was left wanting defensively amid a disappointing start to the season for Klopp's team.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp explained why sometimes Alexander-Arnold is caught upfield.

That is not to say however that he has not defended well at times and he continues to contribute at the other end of the pitch where his talent is unquestionable.

Speaking to the media ahead of his team's crucial Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, the German manager was balanced in explaining why some of the criticism of Alexander-Arnold does not make sense.

Watch what Klopp had to say here in two fascinating clips posted by PA media sports reporter Carl Markham.

