Watch: Mohamed Salah Gives Update On Liverpool Contract Situation During Sky Sports Interview

Mohamed Salah has given an interview to Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash against Manchester City and you can watch what he says about the latest on his contract situation here.

The Egyptian's current deal ends in the summer of 2023 and negotiations have been ongoing without an agreement to extend the contract as of yet.

Mohamed Salah

Salah appeared relaxed when asked if he was confident the situation would be resolved (via Football Daily) but did not want to fuel speculation further with such big matches for Liverpool on the horizon.

"I can't say yes and I can't say no but I've said many times before about what I want but again I can't really go deep in the contract now as it's a really sensitive situation.

"The team need to win and I can't just be going in the news and talking about my contract. I just focus with the team and that's it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 29 year old was also keen to dismiss any thoughts that the off-the-field contract negotiations would impact his performances.

"No, not at all. I talk to the manager from time to time, I'm very professional, I know my job very well. I'm the first one and last one to leave and I know what I'm doing.

"I'm focused with the team and focused to win trophies and giving everything for the club I could."

Watch the footage from the interview that will be aired on Sky Sports on Sunday here:

