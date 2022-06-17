'We All Expected A Lot More' - Pundit On Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita After Bundesliga Spell

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking about the form of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita since joining the Merseyside club in 2018.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in 12 months' time and reports have suggested talks regarding extending that deal are in progress amid interest from Ligue 1 club PSG.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said he had been expecting much more from the Guinea international who had set the world alight in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

“We all expected a lot more from Keita.

“He’s been hit-and-miss. We’ve seen some spectacular performances, but also some average performances."

Whelan went on to say that it's consistency in Keita's game that is the key to him being a success at Liverpool and truly earning the respect of his manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He needs to work on his consistency and being a lot more involved in that midfield area. He’s got to command that area like Thiago does and like Wijnaldum did.

“Klopp obviously believes there is a player there and that he is capable of improving, or he wouldn’t be offering him a new contract.

“His aim in the next season has got to be to find that consistency in his game.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |