Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'We All Know How Mo Plays' - Former Liverpool Player Backs Mohamed Salah For Real Madrid Revenge Mission

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has backed Mohamed Salah to gain revenge and banish the memories of the 2018 Champions League final when the Reds take on Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian who had been in sensational form for Liverpool during the 2017/18 season had to leave the field with a shoulder injury in the final after a clash with Sergio Ramos and Los Blancos went on to win the trophy after a 3-1 victory.

Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid

Speaking to bettingodds.com, Johnson backed the 29-year-old to eradicate the memories of 2018 in his own special way.

“Yes definitely, but in a nice way. He’s certainly going to want to put it right. It was unfortunate what happened before, but we all know how Mo plays. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He won’t play any different as he’s not the type of player to let the occasion get to him. He will know that in the back of his mind, and if he’s fit, you’d back him to perform.”

The match which will see Liverpool try and win their seventh European Cup takes place in Paris and will kick off at 8pm. Watch out for our coverage over the next few days in the lead-up to UEFA's showpiece club event.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: PSG Join Liverpool, Manchester United And Manchester City In The Race For Barcelona Midfielder Frankie De Jong

By Damon Carr39 minutes ago
Ben Woodburn
News

Report: Liverpool Youngster Facing A Return To The Reds Despite An Undecided Future

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Andy Robertson
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On His Admiration Of Andrew Robertson

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Ian Rush
News

Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend On The Reds Magnificent Season

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Lets Go For Laimer' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Aurelien Tchouameni Has Chosen To Sign For Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Liverpool Make 'Interesting Offer' For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni As They Try To Beat Real Madrid To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago