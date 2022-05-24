'We All Know How Mo Plays' - Former Liverpool Player Backs Mohamed Salah For Real Madrid Revenge Mission

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has backed Mohamed Salah to gain revenge and banish the memories of the 2018 Champions League final when the Reds take on Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian who had been in sensational form for Liverpool during the 2017/18 season had to leave the field with a shoulder injury in the final after a clash with Sergio Ramos and Los Blancos went on to win the trophy after a 3-1 victory.

Speaking to bettingodds.com, Johnson backed the 29-year-old to eradicate the memories of 2018 in his own special way.

“Yes definitely, but in a nice way. He’s certainly going to want to put it right. It was unfortunate what happened before, but we all know how Mo plays.

"He won’t play any different as he’s not the type of player to let the occasion get to him. He will know that in the back of his mind, and if he’s fit, you’d back him to perform.”

The match which will see Liverpool try and win their seventh European Cup takes place in Paris and will kick off at 8pm. Watch out for our coverage over the next few days in the lead-up to UEFA's showpiece club event.

