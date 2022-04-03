Skip to main content
'We Are All Nervous' - Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson Claims Mohamed Salah's Contract Situation Is A Worry

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has been speaking in a recent interview about the contract situation with top scorer Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is out of contract in just under 15 months with reports last month claiming talks had broken down, but more positive reports in respect of progress with the talks emerged on Saturday evening.

Mohamed Salah

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Thompson admitted that everyone is concerned about the situation as losing him would be a huge blow to the club.

“I think we are all nervous, and I think we are all sitting there nervous.

“The fella scores that many goals for us, he performs to a high level and he doesn't miss many games, which is massive.

“People forget about that. The fella never gets injured. So, to lose somebody like that would be a massive blow."

Phil Thompson
Read More

Whilst Thompson is concerned that this could end up going the same way as the negotiations with Gini Wijnaldum, he has huge faith and trust in how the club operates in respect of recruitment and contracts.

“The longer it goes with him not signing, I think we will all be worried. But we all have to have trust, I think, in the club to do whatever is right and whatever it takes to get him to sign.

“And I would think that they are working behind [the scenes on] it. But I can’t say that it will be alright. It will be great. The longer it goes and we saw with Gini Wijnaldum how much he said he loved the club and how he tried to sort things out.

“So it does worry me and I’m just hoping that the way the club is run, the recruitment and doing the contracts in the past, that they come up with a solution.”

A resolution sooner rather than later would be a huge boost to Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp as they try and achieve the impossible between now and the end of the season.

