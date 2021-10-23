'We Are Confident' - Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Prepare For Manchester United

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking ahead of the huge Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and how he thinks the game can be won.

The 23 year old is looking for his team to repeat the fine 4-2 victory at the back end of the last campaign which catapulted Liverpool back towards the top four.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Good Defensive Structure Needed

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com the England international is wary of the exceptional talent that United have in their ranks and emphasised the need for the Reds to get things right defensively.

"I think, first and foremost, it's having a good defensive structure."

"They have outstanding attacking talent that we need to kind of keep quiet. They've got big names, they're a strong, attacking side on the back of a good comeback in midweek, so they'll have a bit of confidence."

"But I think our defensive shape will be the foundation for the result, for the performance."

Liverpool Must Identify And Attack Weaknesses

For Liverpool to pick up the three points, Alexander-Arnold admitted that preparation will be the key in analysing United's weaknesses.

"Get that right and then go and build with the ball and go and attack their weaknesses really."

"We'll analyse where they're weak, what we can do to get past them, around or over them."

"It'll be an interesting game, a tactical one, it'll be full of passion for it. But we are confident going into it."

LFCTR Verdict

Alexander-Arnold and his teammates will need to bring their 'A game' if they want to get another victory at Old Trafford.

Whilst there have been a lot of questions about Solskjaer's Manchester United team, they still have world class talent capable of dismantling any team.

As the right back says, getting things right defensively could prove to be pivotal.

