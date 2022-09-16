'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead

After a phenomenal season last year Liverpool Women will aim to carry over momentum into this years WSL campaign with manager Beard confident in his team's ability.

"We have worked incredibly hard in pre-season, I guess, dealing with different moments," Beard told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Last year we went on that run of 20 games unbeaten and we kept going. We know that potentially that won’t happen this year, it would be great if it did!

"We have done a lot of work in the classroom on the psychological side of things about resetting, so if we do get a negative result, we’ve got the next game where we can potentially get points from.

"We’ve done a lot of work in the off-season. We’ve worked on our defensive strategies, more so than what I would have done last year, but we had a lot of the ball in the games.

"So really it was just fine-tuning that and just adapting for the opposition we may be playing against," added Beard.

"We might not have as much of the ball this year as what we did [last year], so we’ve got to find different ways of winning football matches.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We’ve concentrated on that over pre-season and we’ve been really pleased with the work we’ve done and the way pre-season has gone and the results.

"But playing for points is completely different to, obviously, working and learning, so we are looking forward to the challenge and we do feel we are equipped for the season.

"But there are going to be ups, there are going to be downs, just because of, I guess, the way the Super League has grown since we’ve not been in it."

