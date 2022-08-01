Skip to main content

'We Are Not Ready' - Fulham Manager Marco Silva Concerned With Squad Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Marco Silva talks about issues with Fulham squad depth ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Liverpool's pre-season has come to a close after playing two fixtures in as many days this past weekend. All eyes are now set on Liverpool's Premier League opening clash with Fulham away at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to West London Sport, Marco Silva has provided some insight on the status of the Fulham squad heading into the fixture, saying "We, as a squad, we are not ready. These players, they are ready.

I have to tell you, and I don’t want to speak for too much time about the situation, I want to be clear with you; now we have 16 senior players in our squad. No-one competes at this level with 16 senior players in your squad.

I will tell you one more. No-one can prepare for one season with just two central defenders. We have two central defenders at this level."

Marco Silva continued, "I’m really happy with this group of players that we have. But everyone that understands football can see we need at least five or six more players.

That is clear, if you really want to be competitive. These players need help to be competitive in the training sessions every single day."

The Portuguese manager is clearly unhappy with his current squad depth heading into this weekend's Liverpool clash, despite him saying that the short amount of players he does have at his disposal are ready and prepared for the fixture.

Liverpool also go into the fixture with more injury concerns than they would like, including the likes of Diogo Jota, Alisson (who may be fit in time), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones. However, their situation evidently isn't as bad as the Londoner's.

