Skip to main content
"We Are Really Excited To Work With Him," Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp on Gody Gakpo

"We Are Really Excited To Work With Him," Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp on Gody Gakpo

The Reds announced the signing of the Dutch international days ahead of the January transfer window opening.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the club are "really excited" to work with new signing Cody Gakpo.

The club announced the signing of the Dutch international, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar, ahead of the January transfer window opening on new years day. 

Gakpo joins the Reds in a deal worth around £37 million, subject to a work permit.

"It really is great news for us that we have been able to do it and I have to say it has been a fantastic job by everyone involved, especially Julian (Ward)," Klopp told the Liverpool website. 

"The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us,"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

With the transfer window not opening until Sunday, Gakpo won't be available until the Reds face Brentford on Monday. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

imago1020182892h
Transfers

Official: Cody Gakpo's Liverpool Squad Number Announced

By Sam Jones
Anfield
Transfers

Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven

By Damon Carr
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Completes Liverpool Medical Ahead Of Move From PSV, Further Details of Transfer Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prioritise Jude Bellingham Transfer Over Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
Leandro Trossard
Transfers

Report: Leandro Trossard Offered To Liverpool And Chelsea After Dazzling Premier League Performances

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Liverpool Squad Number: Options Available To New Reds Signing

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Arrives In England Ahead Of Liverpool Medical

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
Transfers

Fiorentina Block Any Transfer Of Sofyan Amrabat After Liverpool Officially Speak To Representatives

By Damon Carr