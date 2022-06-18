'We Aren't Dealing With A Normal Situation' - Medical Expert On The Injury Record Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara

A medical expert believes that circumstances over the past three seasons may have contributed to the niggling injury issues Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has endured since he signed for the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Spanish international was majestic for Liverpool last season as the team challenged on four fronts but was still frustrated by picking up injuries and missing crucial matches including the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

In an interview with Football Insider, Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries online site explained players should not be judged on their injury record over the past couple of years because it's been an abnormally demanding scenario.

“It’s very difficult to judge any player at this moment in time just because of what we have seen in recent years.

“There’s been the pandemic, Project Restart, a heavily disrupted pre-season programme, a Euros. We aren’t dealing with a normal situation in terms of optimal recovery ahead of the new campaign. It’s unprecedented."

IMAGO / News Images

Dinnery went on to explain that a player being able to take part in a full pre-season is vital in giving them the fitness foundation needed for a busy season ahead.

“Specifically with Thiago, we know the pre-season programme is the cornerstone. The science backs it up. If you can get a good four to five weeks on the training pitches, that really sets you up for the rest of the campaign.

“Thiago and several other players who were involved in that Euros were heavily disrupted. Once the season starts, you’re not in a position to train with that intensity. You’ve missed that chance.

“Inherently, you’re at increased risk of re-injury because you’ve missed a big block. So, Thiago’s focus will be on getting a good pre-season under his belt.

“This off-season will be an ideal opportunity to refresh and hopefully see a Thiago who can play most games going forward.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |