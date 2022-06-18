Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'We Aren't Dealing With A Normal Situation' - Medical Expert On The Injury Record Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara

A medical expert believes that circumstances over the past three seasons may have contributed to the niggling injury issues Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has endured since he signed for the club. 

Thiago Alcantara

The Spanish international was majestic for Liverpool last season as the team challenged on four fronts but was still frustrated by picking up injuries and missing crucial matches including the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

In an interview with Football Insider, Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries online site explained players should not be judged on their injury record over the past couple of years because it's been an abnormally demanding scenario.

“It’s very difficult to judge any player at this moment in time just because of what we have seen in recent years.

“There’s been the pandemic, Project Restart, a heavily disrupted pre-season programme, a Euros. We aren’t dealing with a normal situation in terms of optimal recovery ahead of the new campaign. It’s unprecedented."

Thiago Alcantara
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dinnery went on to explain that a player being able to take part in a full pre-season is vital in giving them the fitness foundation needed for a busy season ahead.

“Specifically with Thiago, we know the pre-season programme is the cornerstone. The science backs it up. If you can get a good four to five weeks on the training pitches, that really sets you up for the rest of the campaign.

“Thiago and several other players who were involved in that Euros were heavily disrupted. Once the season starts, you’re not in a position to train with that intensity. You’ve missed that chance.

“Inherently, you’re at increased risk of re-injury because you’ve missed a big block. So, Thiago’s focus will be on getting a good pre-season under his belt.

“This off-season will be an ideal opportunity to refresh and hopefully see a Thiago who can play most games going forward.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Liverpool Transfer Target Jude Bellingham But Have Stumbling Block That Could Be To Advantage Of Reds

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Could Stay At Liverpool This Summer With Club Not Looking To Sign A Midfielder

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

'A True Legend' - Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Is Set To Depart Liverpool For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Wolves Turned Down Chance To Sign New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Watch: Every Sadio Mane Goal For Liverpool As Striker Closes In On Bayern Munich Transfer

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Close To Re-Signing Former Midfielder In Shock Transfer

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago