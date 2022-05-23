Skip to main content
'We Can Make It Number Seven' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Backs Jurgen Klopp's Team To Win Seventh European Cup

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has reflected on the disappointment of just missing out on the Premier League title but is now looking forward to the Champions League final against Real Madrid this Saturday.

The Reds missed out on the title to Manchester City by just one point after a dramatic last day saw Pep Guardiola's team overturn a two-goal deficit to beat Aston Villa.

Despite the disappointment, Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com the team will take some time to reflect on just missing out on winning the league but will be raring to go on Tuesday when they return to the AXA Training Centre to start preparations for the weekend.

"Yeah, tonight we’ll just get over it and then tomorrow a day off, well deserved, get the legs ready and then Tuesday we are good to go. 

"Four days’ lead into a massive game, try to make it number seven, try to win this trophy seven times with an incredible bunch of boys, with an incredible fanbase."

Robertson admitted the team will need to improve on the performance against Wolves if they are to win the European Cup for the seventh time but believes they have the confidence to do so.

"Go to Paris full of confidence and try to win that trophy because that would be a special season. We’ve got a chance to do it, we’re good enough to do it. We need to perform probably better than we did today but we’ll be ready. We need to perform on the highest level and if we do that hopefully we can make it number seven."

