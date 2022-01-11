'We Can Make Our Situation Even Better' - John Achterberg On The Introduction Of Claudio Taffarel And His New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has been speaking about the addition of Claudio Taffarel to the staff at Liverpool and about his new contract at the club.

At the start of December, it was announced that Taffarel was being brought in to work with Achterberg and the goalkeeping coaching setup at Liverpool.

Speaking to The Athletic, Achterberg explained Jurgen Klopp's role in the decision and how it came about.

"Taffa is a bubbly guy and he’s settled in well. I’ve known him for a while.

“I first met him when I went to watch the Brazilian national team train at Tottenham’s training ground not long after Alisson joined us in 2018. We welcomed him from the first day here. He brings a lot of energy to the team, which is good.”

“The boss said to me he thought it might be a good idea to bring in another goalie coach.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

“Jack and I spend a lot of time on the road and those goalies who don’t travel and don’t get a game at the weekend need training, it’s about ensuring the younger ones especially take the next step.

“The boss spoke with Ali who has known Taffa for a long time and likes his work. The Brazilian way has produced a lot of very good goalies over the last period of years.

"The belief is that by knitting that kind of work together with the work we already do, we can make our situation even better.

“Ali spoke to Taffa, I spoke to Ali and then the boss spoke to the owners, to see if it was possible. They were happy to back the boss’ idea. I’m not sure if we are the first club to have three goalie coaches but the boss is always thinking ahead.”

Achterberg was himself rewarded with a new contract until summer 2024 and admitted he only ever saw the introduction of Taffarel as a positive.

“When the boss told me that my job would stay the same he said, ‘We’ll sort the contract out’, which was nice to hear.

IMAGO / PA Images

“I never saw Taffa coming in as any sort of threat. He’s a good guy with lots of experience. We can all only benefit from having someone like him around.

“We use his qualities to help the goalies. Having more hands to keep them working, especially the younger ones, is perfect. It’s just a case of having the right planning.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook