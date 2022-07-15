Skip to main content

'We Cannot Just Add' - Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Liverpool Midfielder Transfer Rumours

Jurgen Klopp has quashed speculation linking Liverpool with midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

Reds fans have been calling for a new signing to freshen up their midfield options for what will be another demanding campaign.

Jurgen Klopp

The German however is not in agreement as he reiterated his stance on the matter once again at his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the pre-season clash with Crystal Palace on Friday.

"How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder. We cannot just add on midfielders. 

"We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games. That is the situation we have; really, you can count our midfielders."

The 55-year-old also believes that England under-21 international Harvey Elliott will be like a new signing after recovering from the terrible injury he suffered last September.

Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp

"And, for me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well, after last season how he started. He is very young, came back brilliant, then had a little low, that is completely normal after being that long out. So, really excited about seeing him."

Author Verdict

It does seem unlikely Liverpool will make a move in the transfer market with the numbers available to Klopp in the middle of the park.

Reds fans may need to be patient therefore and wait at least until January to see the first stages of a midfield rebuild.

