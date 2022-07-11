Skip to main content

'We Don't Play Friendlies' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Clash With Manchester United In Bangkok

After Liverpool received an amazing welcome in Bangkok, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media about a number of subjects including their upcoming pre-season friendly against rivals Manchester United.

A 37-man Reds squad arrived in Thailand on Sunday and will now prepare for the clash with the Red Devils on Tuesday.

Liverpool Tour Bangkok

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp outlined why the match is important and how he plans to utilise the squad.

"Usually football matches are the most important thing for us but in this specific case it is really more for the people. 

"We brought here 37 players, so we have all generations here and we have to use all of them because the boys who were on international duty in the summer only arrived today pretty much and they cannot play too long, but we will try to give them a few minutes as well. 

"So, it will be really exciting. Manchester United, a new manager, trained a little bit longer than us so might be, I’m not sure, in a better situation in the moment. But we see it as an important test because it’s against United and we don’t play friendlies, obviously both teams don’t play friendlies against each other, so we will see what we can do."

Despite Klopp's comments, the result is not important in these fixtures and Liverpool will carefully plan how long each player should play in order to prepare themselves in the best possible way for a long season ahead.

