'We Get Punished' - Alisson Becker Admits Manchester United Knew How To Play Liverpool

Alisson Becker admits teams know how to play against Liverpool and they use it against them after the loss to Manchester United.

Following their troubling defeat to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United, who now go above Liverpool in the league, Alisson Becker revealed why his side lost the match. 

The Reds move down to 16th in the table after losing to their rivals and remain winless, seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Bournemouth is up next for Jurgen Klopp's men, which all of a sudden becomes a must-win match or it won't be the title race that is in doubt.

Liverpool Manchester United Andrew Robertson Tyrell Malacia

Alisson Becker told Sky Sports that teams 'know the way' Liverpool play and last night's match was Manchester United exploiting that information.

"With our attitude changing that. Sometimes during the games, we make a few mistakes that you get punished for that.

"Teams, when they play against us, they know the way we play and they try to exploit that and they try to use that against us. 

Manchester United Jadon Sancho Scott McTominay Diogo Dalot

"(It’s) something that most times works for us, (but) sometimes we get punished for that, and tonight it is what happened.

"Sometimes we have to be more perfect in a game. It’s difficult to do that, but as a team being together we can do that and we can improve. We just have to keep working hard in our game in everything and defending with the ball.”

Jurgen Klopp's job now is to have opponents guessing and start switching up the tactics from time to time.

