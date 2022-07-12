Skip to main content

'We Have A True Superstar On Our Hands' - Harvey Elliott Excited By New Liverpool Signing

After new signing Fabio Carvalho joined up with the Liverpool squad last week, teammate Harvey Elliott has praised the 19-year-old's impact.

The two youngsters played together in the Fulham academy and will now link up again at Anfield after Carvalho made the switch from the West London club this summer.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, England under-21 international Elliott praised Carvalho for how he has settled at his new club.

"We've had a few chats and he's asked me a few questions and stuff. He's a great kid as well as a great player and hopefully we get to see it in a couple of days' time.

"I can't say enough about him. I've said it so many times, I'll just let him do the talking – which I'm sure he will do.

"He's buzzing to be here, he's fit in really well with the boys. I've done what I could to help him but, to be honest, I didn't really need to help him. He's just fit in and everyone's taken to him already. What a player, by the way."

Elliott went on to say he believes that Liverpool may have a potential superstar on their hands which is a view shared by many in the game.

"So yeah, we have a true superstar on our hands to say the least and I can't wait to just share the pitch with him and, like the old times, play alongside him, which will be good."

It's exciting times at Liverpool with some brilliant young prospects mixed in with an already established high-quality squad and it's going to be fascinating to watch how the season unfolds.

