Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mohamed Salah

Author:

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign - especially with his somewhat telepathic link to his right-sided partner, Mohamed Salah.

The Scouser has provided seven assists already this campaign, including several for Liverpool's Egyptian King.

Both players were involved in goals as Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham United, with Salah picking up the assist for Alexander-Arnold, and Liverpool's number 66 setting up Divock Origi's consolation.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Alexander-Arnold detailed the evolution of his and Salah's relationship on-field.

'We've always had a good connection and understanding, but it's definitely evolved. The first couple of years it was more about playing in behind and him using his speed, whereas now it's more intricate, we can still play in behind as well.

Read More

'Both of us want to create things and want to score goals, assist, win games, be influential on the game, and I think the level of quality we're showing on the right side this season is working well for the team.

'So, it's just about getting the service into him, into me, and working with it.'

The two continue to astound, and Reds fans will certainly hope they continue to evolve into even better players.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mo Salah

just now
Paul Glatzel
Media

Watch: Paul Glatzel Scores First Senior Goals For Tranmere Rovers

1 hour ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Centre Back Gleison Bremer With Serie A Rivals Napoli Also Monitoring

9 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Manchester United Confident Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Will Take Over For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

10 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Is Wanted By Super Agent Jorge Mendes As He Eyes Up Liverpool Move After Barcelona And Real Madrid Attempts Failed

10 hours ago
FSG Klopp
News

FSG React To News Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Is Stepping Down

10 hours ago
Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Thoughts On Exit Of Sporting Director Michael Edwards

10 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Details Emerge Of Steven Gerrard's Premier League Return And Appointment As Aston Villa Manager

11 hours ago