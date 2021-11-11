'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mo Salah

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign - especially with his somewhat telepathic link to his right-sided partner, Mohamed Salah.

The Scouser has provided seven assists already this campaign, including several for Liverpool's Egyptian King.

Both players were involved in goals as Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham United, with Salah picking up the assist for Alexander-Arnold, and Liverpool's number 66 setting up Divock Origi's consolation.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Alexander-Arnold detailed the evolution of his and Salah's relationship on-field.

'We've always had a good connection and understanding, but it's definitely evolved. The first couple of years it was more about playing in behind and him using his speed, whereas now it's more intricate, we can still play in behind as well.

'Both of us want to create things and want to score goals, assist, win games, be influential on the game, and I think the level of quality we're showing on the right side this season is working well for the team.

'So, it's just about getting the service into him, into me, and working with it.'

The two continue to astound, and Reds fans will certainly hope they continue to evolve into even better players.

