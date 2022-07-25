Skip to main content

'We Have Seen Better Strikers Than Nunez Come To England And Struggle To Adapt' - Pundit On New Liverpool Striker

A former player has been speaking about new Liverpool signing, Darwin Nunez, and how his first Premier League match is all that counts for his new club.

The 23-year-old received criticism for his performances in his first two pre-season friendlies but found his feet in spectacular fashion when scoring four goals in the second half of Liverpool's 5-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell told Football Insider it will take time for Nunez to settle in properly.

“It is like being at school for the first day. Yes, he has played against Liverpool but that does not prepare you for a new type of football.

“It is a new type of training, new teammates, and a new language. He is getting to know his surroundings. Sometimes these things take a little bit of time. Although he has arrived for big money, he is a human being. It will take time.

“Nobody can doubt his talent, that is the most important thing. The issue is, how quickly can he adapt?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Campbell also said it's impossible to judge players in pre-season and it is when the Premier League gets underway that the Uruguayan's performances will really matter.

“Pre-season is not the best gauge of that. He will be tired, will be travelling. It is all new.

Darwin Nunez

“We have seen better strikers than Nunez come to England and struggle to adapt. I think he will do well though.

“What really matters is the first game of the season. That is when it really matters. The hope will be that Nunez hits the ground running in the Premier League.”

Nunez answered his critics in the best possible manner against Leipzig and if that is anything to go by, Reds fans have a right to be excited about the future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane
Quotes

'We Will Miss Him' Jurgen Klopp Says What All Liverpool Fans Are Thinking Regarding Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane

By Damon Carr48 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Opinions

Opinion: Jurgen Klopp Is Right To Say Liverpool's Target Is Top Four

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

‘When We Are Close Together We Are Like a Family. We Fight for Each Other. It’s Very Important.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Squad Bond

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

‘Personally, I Can’t Sleep Before the Training Because if I Sleep, I Can’t Move’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘Everybody Will Want to Win Mo Because Obviously He Is First.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season Games

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Laugh off’ Juventus Bid For Roberto Firmino - New Increased Offer Expected

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Premier League Trophy
Opinions

Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'There Is Nothing To Worry About' - Pundit On Criticism Of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago