'We Have To Adapt' - Matt Beard Reflects On Liverpool Women's Derby Day Defeat To Everton

Despite being a very successful turnout at Anfield for the women's Merseyside derby, it wasn't so great on the pitch for Matt Beard and his Liverpool side.

It was a record crowd of 27,574 at Anfield for the women's team as they played their first Merseyside derby in the WSL this season.

Beard who saw his side beat current champions Chelsea on the opening day of the season found himself on the wrong end of the scoreline this week and was rightly disappointed with his team's efforts against their city rivals.

"It was a tough day for us on Sunday against Everton and there is no getting away from that", Beard told Liverpoolfc.com.

"I watched the game back again when I got home on Sunday night and I got a few things wrong on the night and that’s something I’ve got to take on the chin.

"Credit to Everton, they played well, but I got it wrong and that’s the be all and end all. I just felt we never got going and I can’t put my finger on the performance because it was very uncharacteristic from us.

"If I had the time back before the game then, yes, I would change one or two things the way we set up. We looked scared to get on the ball, we were frightened to try to move the opposition.

"I don’t want to use the fact that we were playing at Anfield as an excuse and the pressure that comes with that, because at the end of the day these are the types of things that we have to adapt to and get used to.

"I knew before we started the campaign that over the course of this season there are going to be highs and there are going to be lows because of the calibre of the opposition we are playing week in, week out – and that’s no disrespect to the teams in the FA Women’s Championship.

"We are up a level now. Obviously we had a great performance against Chelsea, an inconsistent one against Everton, but it won’t define our season," added Beard.

"We have to learn from it, though, and we have to learn from the occasion of playing at Anfield and stadiums like that."

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |