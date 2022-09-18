'We Have To Do Our Best' | Antonio Conte Speaks About Title Chances

Antonio Conte took over Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021 after the club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after less than six months in charge. They have since bounced back and are looking like one of the strongest teams in the Premier League so far this season.

Antonio Conte finished in the top four of the Premier League last season with Tottenham Hotspur, taking them to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in three years.

His side have recently beaten Leicester City 6-2 in Matchweek 8, which saw them move to 2nd in the table before Arsenal went back above them following their 3-0 win at Brentford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When speaking to BBC Sport, the Tottenham Hotspur boss said:

"We have to try to do our best.

"The Premier League is very difficult. In my opinion, we have just started a path to fight for something important.

"We have just started. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea have been very competitive and won a lot."

Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a trophy since they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the 2007-08 EFL Cup final. Many believe this could be the season where fortunes change and the club are finally able to hold some silverware.

IMAGO / Colorsport

One player who could be crucial to this success could be Heung-min Son, who was benched for the Leicester City game but came on to score a stunning hat-trick. Antonio Conte touched on the ambitions that the players have at the club, including the South Korean international:

"Every season they fight to win competitions. In our mind and heart, the ambition has to be to grow. When you have a massive game every three days you need a good squad. Sometimes you can rest or start on the bench and the next game you will play. We have had a lot of games in a row, every three days. He [Heung-min Son] played every game."

