‘We Have To See How Serious It Is’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Naby Keita Injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered a brief update on Naby Keita’s injury after his team’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

On an otherwise perfect afternoon, the German will be frustrated that he picked up two more injuries to midfielders during the match.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

There was a shock ahead of kick off with Brazilian Fabinho ruled out with a knee injury picked up in the 3-2 win in the Champions League in Madrid on Tuesday.

James Milner picked up a hamstring injury when he slipped in the first half and was replaced by Curtis Jones.

Naby Keita was then stretchered off after being on the end of a horrendous two footed tackle from Paul Pogba who saw Anthony Taylor’s yellow card overturned for a red after a VAR review.

On Keita’s injury, Klopp says the next couple of days will be vital.

“Naby Keita - we have to see, a full throttle on the shin.”

"We have to see how serious it is. Very painful. We will know more tomorrow or the day after.”

“He looks OK in the dressing room."

Klopp went on to praise 26 year old Keita who took criticism for the two goals conceded in midweek.

“Naby is in a great moment. He's an outstanding player."

“We spoke about midweek. He played outstandingly well until he made the mistake for the first goal.”

LFCTR Verdict

After a fantastic result today, Liverpool will be hopeful that Naby Keita’s injury is bruising and nothing more serious with Milner likely to be missing for a couple of weeks.

Klopp will be concerned about midfield injuries as there was no Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott today and there are now doubts over Keita and Milner.

That leaves just three fit midfielders in the squad so let’s hope for positive injury news over the next couple of days.

Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Reaction

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook