'We Knew Our Bid Would Cause A Stir' - Former Liverpool Assistant Manager On Contentious Transfer Move

On this very day 20 years ago Liverpool decided to cancel their £9 million deal with Leeds United for midfielder Lee bowyer which left many wondering what exactly happened during the process.

Questions over whether the issues were on Liverpool's or Bowyer's side became major talking points which lead to then Liverpool Assistant Manager Phil Thompson giving his side of the saga three years later.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported in the Liverpool Echo Thompson said, “We knew our move for Lee Bowyer would cause some controversy amongst our fans because of the off-field headlines he had been involved in.

"We knew our bid would cause a stir, but we thought it was a risk worth taking for the development of the team." Thompson added in his 2005 autobiography.

"I had to take care of him in the players' lounge at Melwood where Bowyer and his pal played umpteen games of pool while the agent discussed terms with Gerard [Houllier] and Rick Parry [Then CEO of Liverpool].

"When that meeting broke up I asked how things had gone. The response surprised me. 'We are still far apart,' said Gerard.

"We thought Lee Bowyer would be keen to move on his career with a club like Liverpool and I thought a deal would be struck quickly.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"Rick said: 'We are still miles apart on the salary.' Bowyer left and a series of phone calls followed between the club and his agent. It finally appeared that we were close to agreeing a deal.

"We went as far as having his new kit numbered up in anticipation as we prepared to leave for our pre-season training camp in Switzerland. It turned out that Bowyer was still in London, having made no attempt to get his stuff together should he be required to fly out.

“Rick had a quick word with him. He came off the phone and said: “It’s clear that he just doesn’t want to do the deal.

"I said: “The boy’s response has made it clear that he doesn’t want to play for this club. It’s as if he’s pricing himself out of it.”

"Rick and Gerard decided that we would tell the Press that night. I couldn't believe Lee Bowyer had not jumped at the chance to play for Liverpool FC."

