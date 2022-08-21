Skip to main content

'We Need A Player Like This' - Fabinho Praises Liverpool Teammate Harvey Elliott

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has praised his teammate Harvey Elliott for his performance in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 19-year-old impressed after being recalled to the starting XI on the right of the midfield three.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Brazilian Fabinho praised the England under-21 international for his football intelligence and work rate.

"I think Harv played really well in the last game. Harvey is a little bit more offensive so it’s important to have a player like this with Harvey’s quality. We know that he will be between the lines, he can link up on that right side with Trent and Mo so it is really important for us that he is in good shape, that he is confident. 

"He almost scored in the last game, he was important in the offensive actions but he is someone who works really hard so he will help in the defensive part as well. So we are happy for him and hopefully he will get better because we need a player like this."

LFCTR Verdict

Elliott was impressive against the Eagles and it will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp starts him again when the Reds travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Monday.

