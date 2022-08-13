Skip to main content

'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham. 

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw away to newly promoted side Fulham.

With title rivals Manchester City kicking off with an impressive win away to West Ham, The Reds find themselves already two points adrift of the reigning Champions.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to bounce back with a win this weekend as they face Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football. For the German, however, things need to change.

Jurgen Klopp

Speaking in yesterday's pre-match press conference, Klopp says he wasn't happy with how slow his side started and that it 'felt like a loss.' 

The Liverpool manager, however, continued to say that Liverpool must 'be ready' and although that the point in the end was 'good news', that they must 'be awake' before the game starts. 

"We had a slow start and I didn't like it at all. I saw the attitude to fight back but that is a different thing. We took too long to switch on. We did not play a good game and still could have scored more goals. We had our moments.

"This is the start of the season, you cannot play 64 games (last season), fight through it and start quickly every time. It's completely different now as it's the start of the season. We have to be ready.

Luis Diaz Fulham

"We need to be awake before it starts. I don't like that you find one thing in the stats and tell me it as though it's the truth, it's not.

"It could be a warning sign, for sure. It felt like a loss and that's how it felt when we left the stadium. But we got a point. That is the good news. Now we go." 

Can Liverpool pick themselves up and make a statement on Monday night?

