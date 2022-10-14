'We Need To Spread The Goals!' | Jurgen Klopp Jokes About Liverpool's Scoring Patterns

Liverpool have scored 35 goals this season, with 18 of them (more than half) coming against both Bournemouth (9-0) and Rangers (7-1 & 2-0). Jurgen Klopp spoke in his press conference about the impact that Roberto Firmino has had goal-wise, but stresses that he wishes his side could spread out his goals in order to win more games this season.

"Bobby is in a really good moment. I'm really, really happy for him, really, really happy for him.

"Even when it's for us obviously not the best moment we've ever had, it's helpful when these boys at least still know where the goal is.

"We just need to spread the goals a bit more to different games, let me say it like this!

"We should not focus on one, nine and then seven and then nil – but we know that. How I said, positive things always help all of us and footballers as well."

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool remained unbeaten against Manchester City throughout last season, recording two draws (both 2-2) against Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League - and beating them 3-1 in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley.

However, there are worries that the fortunes of last season may not carry into this weekend's match - given Liverpool's unpredictable nature and Manchester City's robotic ability to humiliate their opponents.

Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he 'enjoys' going toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola's team:

"Very much, very much. It's not that I don't enjoy playing other games, but this is just a different challenge because they are good everywhere, so that's how it is.

"There are no weak points where you say, 'OK, we can do that and they might struggle here or here.' There's not a lot, to be honest, but that's why they are the team they are."

IMAGO / Eibner

"It's a job to do, that's what we do. Yes, we know obviously we have a couple of good results against them – not enough for winning the title more often – but most of the games we were really in the game and that was always very important.

"First and foremost, you have to be in the game, you need to have your own moments. There are moments where you have to suffer – it's always the case – where they make you run, but there are other moments where you have to be dominant as well and that's what we will try.

"Find the right balance for these moments is the challenge."

