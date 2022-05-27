Skip to main content
'We Need To Use Our Qualities' - Alisson Becker On How Liverpool Can Win A Seventh European Cup Against Real Madrid

Alisson Becker is confident Liverpool can come out on top when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Reds will be looking to make the match in Paris their seventh European Cup triumph when they take on Carlo Ancelotti's vastly experienced team.

Alisson Becker

Brazilian Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com that despite the qualities of the Los Blancos team, Liverpool can come out on top if they can reproduce a lot of what they have done so well this season.

"We need to use our qualities. We know how good they are, how strong they are, experienced players with a lot of quality up front and at the back.

"But we know our qualities as well, we know what we are capable of and we are just focused 100 per cent on performing as we have performed during this whole season."

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

