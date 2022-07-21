'We Offered Him A Fantastic Chance To Relaunch His Career' - Ex Liverpool CEO On Why Controversial Transfer Was Cancelled

On this day in 2002 Liverpool Football Club found themselves in the middle of a transfer saga with Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer after the Reds withdrew their £9 million bid for the Englishman.

At the time it was a hugely controversial moment with many Reds fans having doubts over whether Bowyer would be an ideal signing at Anfield despite then manager Gerard Houllier being a keen admirer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With that being said Liverpool did go ahead and agree a deal with Leeds for Bowyer with everything indicating to a smooth transfer. However, not long after a deal was struck with the two parties the Reds surprisingly pulled out.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, the then Reds Chief Executive Rick Parry decided it was only fair to give his thoughts on why the controversial transfer was withdrawn amid tons of speculation:

“We offered him a fantastic chance to relaunch his career and help him get back in the England squad,” Parry wrote in his match preview notes.

“The longer the discussions went on, the less convinced we were that the player had his heart set on joining us. We don’t want any tension or difficulties because a player is not committed.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"Togetherness has been one of the big things in our progress under Gerard [Houllier]. We have a real desire to win trophies.

"At the end of the day, if that’s not enough to fire a player’s desire to join us, what is? If we sense any potential signing is not right we will walk away." Parry Added.

“With Bowyer it was down to sensing a lack of passion and the commitment of the player to join us. There was a gap between what we were offering and what the player wanted, that’s not unusual.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |