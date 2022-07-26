‘We Start the Year, Every Year, Trying to Win Every Game Ahead of Us’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Next Seasons Aims

Virgil Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in world football since his £76.19million move from Southampton to Liverpool in January 2018. In an exclusive interview, the dutchman has revealed his aims for the forthcoming campaign.

Since signing from Southampton Van Dijk has been a present face in the heart of Jurgen Klopp's backline, featuring 181 times in all competitions for Liverpool in four and a half years on Merseyside.

In an exclusive interview with the official club website, the Netherlands captain spoke about the disappointing end to the last campaign but remained positive when looking ahead to the start of the new season.

“Everyone was disappointed in the end [last season]; coming that close but not close enough by winning those two other trophies"

'We need everyone'

The defender then went on to add that the strength in depth will be important to challenge on all fronts next season.

“We start the year, every year, trying to win every game ahead of us and that’s not going to be any different this year. We’re going to give it a go. We know how tough it’s going to be.

“We need everyone; we have a good squad at the moment so hopefully there are no major issues, no major injuries coming up and everyone can hopefully be part of a great campaign.”

