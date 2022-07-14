Skip to main content

'We Want The Feeling Of Lifting Trophies' - Liverpool's Andrew Robertson Looks Ahead To Next Season

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson has been looking ahead to the Reds' upcoming season by giving an insight into what the mentality is like throughout the team. 

Speaking to the media during the Reds' pre-season tour on Asia the 28-year-old remains focused ahead of the new campaign and outlines his desire to win more trophies with the club.  

Andy Robertson

"When you play with this club there's always expectations on you, it's what we have to deal with. We've always had to do that. We have expectations of ourselves." Says Robertson to the Echo. 

"We want to be the best versions individually and the best versions as a team. I think last season in large parts we showed that. 

"Obviously the end of the season didn't go the way we wanted it to but I think after time we can look back on it with a lot of fond memories from last season and it also drives us forward for next season.

"We want the feeling of lifting trophies. We had it twice last season and two really good days out at Wembley and we want that feeling again." Adds Robertson. 

"We know it takes a lot of hard work, we know it takes a lot of determination and everyone singing off the same hymn sheet effectively. 

"If we do that, then we believe we are there or thereabouts because we've got a fantastic team when we're at our best. But we know as soon as we drop below that then we won't achieve what we want to achieve. 

"That's what the plan is – to go for everything 100 per cent, like we've always done. If we do that, we believe that gives us the best possible chance to be successful."

