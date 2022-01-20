'We Want The Win' - Caoimhin Kelleher Confident Ahead Of Liverpool Clash With Arsenal
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg against Arsenal.
The Irishman has been a key cog in the Reds' run to this point, saving penalties against Leicester and keeping clean sheets in the previous matches against Preston North End and Norwich City.
Kelleher didn't feature in the home leg against Mikel Arteta's side, and is still expected to be in reserve for Alisson Becker in the match tonight.
But he has still spoken out about his confidence after the win against Thomas Frank's Brentford this weekend.
“We’re still full of confidence. We were full of confidence going into Brentford, we got a good result there, so now we’re just ready to go and we want to get the win here.”
The Reds kick off against Arsenal at 7:45pm, and you can watch our stream live for free here.
