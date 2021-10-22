    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    'We Want To Qualify In The Next Game' - Andy Robertson On Liverpool's Champions League Campaign

    Author:

    After a brilliant 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Andy Robertson is hoping Liverpool can qualify for the last 16 when the two teams meet again at Anfield in a fortnight.

    Jurgen Klopp’s team have won all three games so far in Group B and can go through to the knockout stages should they beat Diego Simeone’s team again.

    Andy Robertson

    Robertson was speaking to liverpoolfc.com and admitted he was delighted with the start to this season’s Champions League.

    Robertson On A Good Start To The Champions League Campaign

    "It's such a good start to the campaign but now it's important that we see it through and we qualify with as many games to go." 

    "If it's possible to qualify in the next game, we want to do it of course. It's always easier when you can do it with two games left or one game left, but the aim is still to qualify and hopefully finish top of the group – but it's a really tough group.”

    Robertson On ‘Dirty’ Victory

    The Scottish international acknowledged that the performance on Tuesday was not one of the best under Klopp but said in some ways that makes it better.

    "To get the nine points to start, it's a fantastic start and we know Atletico don't get beat here very often.”

    "The fact we've come away with the points is the most important thing. An ugly win but sometimes they're the better ones."

    "To get nine points out of nine is so important. We've now got them back at Anfield in a couple of weeks and we need to probably play better than we did and hopefully be as clinical as we were. Hopefully that will be enough to see us through." 

    It promises to be a feisty affair in the return game at Anfield. 

    Liverpool will need to remain calm and composed to get the job done and secure their place in the last 16.

