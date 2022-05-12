Skip to main content
'We Want To Really Win This Title' - Alisson Becker On Liverpool's Hopes Of An FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has explained how much he is looking forward to trying to win the FA Cup for the first time on Saturday.

Alisson Becker

The Reds will line up in the final against Chelsea and is the first time under Jurgen Klopp that they will contest the Wembley showpiece as they attempt to add more silverware to the Carabao Cup they won against the same opposition back in February.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Brazilian is clearly looking forward to trying to win a trophy they targeted at the beginning of the season.

"I’m really looking forward to that. It’s my first FA Cup final and a trophy that this group hasn’t won yet. But we want to really win this title. 

"It’s something that we set our targets on at the beginning of the season and now we’ve arrived here. We have a massive opportunity to win that and we will give it 100 percent to try to do that."

The match at Wembley kicks off at 4.45pm. Watch out for more content on our site in the lead-up to the match.

