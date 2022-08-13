'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back

James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to "show a response" when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.

Liverpool began their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liverpool's third game of the season comes against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace for the Reds' first outing at Anfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Obviously it comes from the manager as well but we know the levels weren’t [where] we would like,” according to James Milner when speaking to Liverpool FC about the draw at Fulham.

Milner went on to say; “We know the level that is expected of us and the level we want to produce. Nobody is bigger critics than the boys in the dressing room. It’s disappointing but it’s one that hopefully we can bounce back from in a strong way on Monday.”

When asked whether the result at Craven Cottage was a disappointment, Milner said "yeah, I think so" and that "obviously you want to start with the three points".

The Liverpool vice-captain recognises that "it’s important we get a win but hopefully there’s that special atmosphere at Anfield and that’ll hopefully help us bounce back from the disappointment of the first [Premier League] game of the season."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |