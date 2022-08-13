Skip to main content

'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back

James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to "show a response" when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.

Liverpool began their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liverpool's third game of the season comes against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace for the Reds' first outing at Anfield.

Liverpool James Milner

“Obviously it comes from the manager as well but we know the levels weren’t [where] we would like,” according to James Milner when speaking to Liverpool FC about the draw at Fulham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Milner went on to say; “We know the level that is expected of us and the level we want to produce. Nobody is bigger critics than the boys in the dressing room. It’s disappointing but it’s one that hopefully we can bounce back from in a strong way on Monday.”

When asked whether the result at Craven Cottage was a disappointment, Milner said "yeah, I think so" and that "obviously you want to start with the three points".

The Liverpool vice-captain recognises that "it’s important we get a win but hopefully there’s that special atmosphere at Anfield and that’ll hopefully help us bounce back from the disappointment of the first [Premier League] game of the season."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe
Quotes

Ballon d'Or 2022: Kylian Mbappe Selects His Top Three Which Includes Player Who Excelled For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew21 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr56 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Of Course He’s In My Plans' - Harvey Elliot | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sporting CP Matheus Nunes
Transfers

West Ham Manager David Moyes Confirms Failed Transfer Bid For Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Matheus Nunes Transfer Latest: Report Suggests Wolves, Manchester City & Liverpool All Interested In Sporting Midfielder

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago