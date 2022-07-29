'We Want To Win' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Looks Forward to Community Shield Fixture

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson assures Liverpool want to go and win the Community Shield Trophy against Manchester City this Saturday.

Liverpool's season arguably kicks off this Saturday as they travel down to the King Power Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Community Shield. Whether you consider it to be a legitimate piece of silverware or just a glorified friendly, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson suggests the LFC squad are as determined as ever to win it.

In an interview with Liverpool's official club website, Jordan Henderson said, "It’s another chance to win silverware and we haven’t won it before. So of course we want to go there and we want to win the game and we want to win the trophy.

One reason the reds will be looking to get a winning result Saturday evening is to get one over on their Premier League rivals Manchester City, a good result and performance could tee the reds up for a great start to the season.

Henderson added on this, "It’ll be a really interesting game for sure. I’m sure everybody is looking forward to it. We’ve had a decent break, so players, fans, everyone will be looking forward to the game.

We look in good shape, so hopefully come Saturday we’re raring to go and we can get the result we want against City. We have pushed each other, challenged each other and the levels we’ve got to have been amazing really. When I think about it, they have probably pipped us to a few more than what we’d have liked."

Although Henderson admits Liverpool will be seeking to get one over on the Sky Blues, he reiterates it is still in Liverpool's hands to do so, adding "But for us it’s just about concentrating on what we can control, and that’s our performances, our results, and hopefully this season we can have another good season."

As hungry as ever, Liverpool are going for the win this Saturday as they look to start the 2022/23 campaign off with a bang. Here is where you can watch it.

