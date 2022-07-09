'We Were All-In' - Jurgen Klopp Speaks About New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez

As Darwin Nunez prepares to join up with the Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour of Asia, manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about how impressed he was in his encounters with the player during the last Champions League campaign.

In the quarter-finals last season, Nunez scored in both legs against the Reds and was hugely impressive in the match at Anfield where he also had two goals disallowed for offside.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp admitted how impressed he was with the 23-year-old when he saw him with his own eyes.

“It was massively impressive when he played in front of us. When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin.

“It was not clear if he would play because he came back from internationals, in the first game that was. It was clear that he was really good. But when you see it then live, it was really impressive."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German also spoke about the qualities he saw from Nunez in those games which convinced him they needed to pursue the signing.

“The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. We fell all in love in these two games. A very aggressive South American, it’s a good thing!

“It was really a joy to watch him and so when we realised we had a good chance to sign him, we were all-in and we’re really happy he’s here now.”

The Uruguayan is an exciting signing for Liverpool fans who will be hoping he can hit the ground running to fill the void caused by the loss of Sadio Mane.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |